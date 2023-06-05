Multiple injuries after police chase ends with crash in north Mpls, bus shelter destroyed

Police chase ends with crash in north Minneapolis; 5 seriously injured, bus shelter destroyed

Police chase ends with crash in north Minneapolis; 5 seriously injured, bus shelter destroyed

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in north Minneapolis Monday when the driver hit another car and both vehicles crashed into a bus shelter.

The crash occurred at Highway 55 and Penn Avenue North. A sergeant at the scene told WCCO's Reg Chapman there were five juveniles in the stolen vehicle, and all were hospitalized after the crash. Their injuries were serious, but not critical, per police's preliminary information.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries at worst, the sergeant said.

The bus shelter was destroyed.

Police said the stolen car was involved in several robberies at gunpoint in south Minneapolis Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.