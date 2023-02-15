VIDEO: Drifting snow leads to multiple stalled vehicles in west-central MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol says drifting snow Wednesday morning is causing some major headaches for drivers on Interstate 94 east of Moorhead.

According to the state patrol, multiple vehicles are stalled or parked due to the snow on the interstate about 10 miles east of Moorhead. Some of the vehicles have been there since 9 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m., crews were out working to clear the roads and stalled vehicles.

The National Weather Service issued a Blizzard Warning for western Minnesota until noon Wednesday due to the combination of snowfall and wind that's reaching speeds of 60 mph. This system isn't dropping a lot of snow, but the wind is causing whiteout conditions, and several roads in the region were closed Tuesday night.

The biggest concern for the Wednesday morning commute is the potential for a flash freeze. Expect slick areas and delays.

Wednesday's high in the metro will be 24, and Thursday will be a few degrees cooler. Temps will start to rebound Friday, with 30s returning this weekend.