NEXT Weather: Rain turns to snow early Wednesday; possible flash freeze during morning commute

MINNEAPOLIS – The storm system that rolled into Minnesota on Valentine's Day dropped plenty of rain on the Twin Cities, but it will transition into snow early Wednesday -- and make for a white-knuckle morning commute.

The metro set a daily record for rainfall Tuesday, with more than half an inch measured so far at MSP Airport.

The National Weather Service issued a Blizzard Warning for western Minnesota until noon Wednesday due to the combination of snowfall and wind that's reaching speeds of 60 mph. This system isn't dropping a lot of snow, but the wind is causing whiteout conditions, and several roads in the region were closed Tuesday night.

CBS

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to include the Twin Cities. The rain will turn to snow in the early morning hours, but there won't be much accumulation – likely less than an inch.

The biggest concern for the Wednesday morning commute is the potential for a flash freeze. Expect slick areas and delays.

Wednesday's high in the metro will be 24, and Thursday will be a few degrees cooler. Temps will start to rebound Friday, with 30s returning this weekend.