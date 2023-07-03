Watch CBS News
VIDEO: 2 injured after dramatic rollover crash in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Dramatic rollover crash on Highway 169 in Brooklyn Park
Dramatic rollover crash on Highway 169 in Brooklyn Park 00:31

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital after a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park on Sunday evening.

Traffic cameras caught the single-vehicle crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 169 near 93rd Avenue.

Both occupants in the vehicle were taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. 

