VIDEO: 2 injured after dramatic rollover crash in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital after a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park on Sunday evening.
Traffic cameras caught the single-vehicle crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 169 near 93rd Avenue.
Both occupants in the vehicle were taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
