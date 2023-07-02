Man taken into custody after standoff in Minneapolis' Como Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was taken into custody following a standoff incident in the Como Neighborhood on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the 800 block of Weeks Avenue Southeast on the report of shots fired.

Once there, police determined a man in his 30s was inside the residence and "periodically firing a gun through the windows." Officers set up a perimeter and evacuated residents from nearby homes.

Eventually, the man exited the residence on his own and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was the only occupant of the residence at the time.

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for a medical evaluation and is expected to be booked at the Hennepin County Jail on assault charges, according to police.

A firearm was found and recovered in the home.

Police say officers did not discharge a weapon of any kind.

The investigation is ongoing.