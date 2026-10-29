Vice President JD Vance to visit St. Cloud Friday to discuss fraud

Vice President JD Vance is traveling to St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Friday to discuss fraud days before the midterm elections.

The White House confirmed that Vance, along with members of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, will hold a press conference where Vance will make "an announcement on the Administration's War on Fraud."

The timing of the press conference has not been released, and further details are limited.

Vance hosted the first meeting of the newly created federal fraud task force back in March, where he took aim at Minnesota and its fraud crisis. President Trump created the task force by signing an executive order.

In June, Vance called on federal prosecutors to investigate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison over allegations they failed to stop widespread social services fraud,

On Wednesday, a man who played a key role in defrauding a federal food program in Minnesota, Salim Said, received a 30-year prison sentence. It was the latest punishment handed down in a large scheme to collect millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story.