Federal anti-fraud task force, created amid Minnesota fraud crisis, to hold first meeting Friday

The fraud crisis in Minnesota has been a big focus for the Trump administration, and Vice President JD Vance will host the first meeting of a new fraud task force Friday at the White House.

Vance will be joined by a number of cabinet secretaries and senior administration officials who are members of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

This is an initiative President Trump announced last month during his State of the Union address. He signed an executive order to create the task force just weeks ago.

WCCO has been following a funding freeze that has now turned into a court battle after the federal government announced it would withhold hundreds of millions in Medicaid payments in Minnesota.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in February that the funds stemmed from provider payments made in 14 services that the Minnesota Department of Human Services identified as "high-risk" for fraud.

But a federal judge heard a motion earlier this month where the Minnesota Attorney General's Office said they're stuck and don't know what proof or action the federal government wants in order to get the Medicaid funding back.

This story will be updated.