VP Vance's planned "War on Fraud" announcement in St. Cloud is canceled

Vice President JD Vance's planned press conference on fraud in St. Cloud on Friday has been canceled, the U.S. Justice Department confirmed Thursday.

A representative of the Justice Department's press office in Minnesota confirmed the cancellation in an email to WCCO. The email did not say why the event was canceled or whether it will be rescheduled. WCCO has asked the White House for comment.

Vance and members of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud were scheduled to hold the press conference Friday, according to the original announcement. Vance was going to make an announcement on the administration's "War on Fraud," the announcement said.

Also Thursday, President Trump canceled rallies planned for this weekend in Iowa and Kansas, the Associated Press reported. The Republican National Committee said Trump will instead take part in telerallies, or rallies held by phone, in the final days before the midterm elections.

Mr. Trump is still scheduled to hold an in-person rally Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida.