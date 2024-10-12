Veterans restore headstones at Minneapolis' oldest cemetery

Veterans come together to help clean and restore headstones at Minneapolis' oldest cemetery

Veterans come together to help clean and restore headstones at Minneapolis' oldest cemetery

Veterans come together to help clean and restore headstones at Minneapolis' oldest cemetery

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery in the Phillips neighborhood is so old, it even pre-dates Minnesota's statehood.

"We're here because they were here, and I think that's really important," said Sue Hunter Weir, Chair for Friends of the Cemetery.

On the grounds are 22,000 unmarked graves. The few with headstones date back to the 1860s.

"Just over 200 veterans were laid to rest here," Weir said. "Including roughly 180 Civil War soldiers and four from the War of 1812."

Veteran headstones were the focus Saturday. Wounded Warrior Project invited veterans to help restore the headstones of those who served. The veterans went to work, using a chemical solution known as D/2 to help clear off the lichen that's built-up over time.

"It's a fun activity. It's very contemplative and people tend to become very curious about who it is they're cleaning up," said Weir.

Among those lending a hand is Air Force veteran Kristie Keppel, who said activities like this give her a sense of purpose.

"I think nowadays, people need to know that they are needed and they can donate some of their time to a worthy cause like this," said Keppel.

It's all in an effort to restore history, while paying respect to Minnesota's storied past.

"It feels like you're respecting somebody who maybe who hasn't gotten the care and attention that they've needed for awhile," said Weir.