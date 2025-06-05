After recovering from a life-threatening disease, a Minnesota veteran aims to cycle in 50-mile ride

A Minnesota veteran, recovering from a life-threatening disease, is ready to show his fellow soldiers just how much he's come back.

With his dog Surrey by his side, Drew Carpenter is getting a workout in. It involves a lot of stretching and cycling.

"I've been missing out on just the personal goals, kind of achieving of just moving the needle," said Carpenter.

Carpenter joined the military after 9/11. He was on active duty in Iraq and in the Middle East and returned home after serving his country. But a few years ago, he contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome which attacked his nervous system and began shutting down his organs.

"They put me into a coma, an induced intubation for about a week which is a crazy nightmare," said Carpenter. "I spent six months in the VA just learning how to do everything again — walk, breathe, chew, think."

After spending three years in a wheelchair, Carpenter is back on his feet. And if there's a silver lining, it's that he's discovered a love for adaptive cycling.

Next week, Carpenter will take his recovery one step further. With help from the Wounded Warrior Project, he'll take part in a 50-mile soldier ride through Chicago.

"I'm a bit, I wouldn't say nervous, I'm excited," said Carpenter. "That's the feeling I have. I would say my nerves are all burned off at this point. I can't get nervous anymore, I only get excited."

It's a opportunity to show his fellow veterans his progress. And a chance to rediscover the camaraderie he's been missing.

"I've missed training early in the morning and doing physical therapy with your buddies. It's not always but man you can make some good memories. This is just a new version to make those awesome memories," said Carpenter.

The Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride begins a week from Thursday in Chicago and will go through next weekend.