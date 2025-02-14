Vehicle stolen with 4-year-old inside found in south Minneapolis; child safe

A 4-year-old is reunited with their mother Friday after a vehicle the child was inside was stolen in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say a vehicle with two children, ages 4 and 6, was left running on the 5500 block of 37th Avenue South around 2:08 p.m.

An unknown man allegedly approached the vehicle, removed the 6-year-old and drove away with the 4-year-old still inside.

Police say the vehicle was found by officers around 30 minutes later, still running, on the 4500 block of 42nd Avenue South. The 4-year-old was found inside the vehicle and unharmed.

The man who allegedly stole the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

The Minneapolis Police Department urges drivers to never leave a running vehicle unattended with keys or fobs inside.

Around 16% of the over 6,500 stolen vehicles in Minneapolis in 2024 were taken with the keys or fobs, authorities say.