FBI, state agencies conduct "investigative activity" at several Minnesota sites, officials say

Federal and state law enforcement agencies are "engaged in court-authorized investigative activity at several sites" in Minnesota Thursday, according to the FBI.

In a statement to WCCO, Supervisory Special Agent Matthew Vogel, a public affairs officer with FBI Minneapolis, says the Minnesota Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are involved in the activity.

Federal law enforcement officers stand outside of Iska Inc. in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, on Oct. 29, 2026. WCCO

A WCCO crew saw law enforcement Thursday morning outside the offices of Iska Inc. in St. Louis Park, a "culturally competent agency that provides specialized therapy and social services to disabled individuals in the Metro area," according to the organization's website.

Employees WCCO met on site say they've worked at Iska — which means "self" in Somali — for several years providing autism services. They pulled up for work and saw the feds bringing out boxes and the front glass door shattered.

This is a developing story.