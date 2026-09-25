Vance Boelter heads to court again in fight over his own words from jail

Vance Boelter, the man convicted on federal charges for last year's deadly attacks on Minnesota lawmakers, is expected back in court Friday for his state case.

Boelter, 59, killed DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark in the early morning hours of June 14, 2025. He also shot DFL state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. The killings sparked a manhunt that lasted 43 hours and ended near Boelter's rural home in Green Isle, Minnesota.

Boelter was sentenced in July to two life terms and an additional 40 years for the attacks.

Ahead of Friday's hearing, Boelter filed a memorandum opposing the state's motion to preclude his defenses. He previously filed documents telling the court he intends to argue justifiable taking of life, double jeopardy, reasonable use of force, and that the acts were a part of the same behavioral incident — all as reasons he should be found not guilty at trial.

Pictures of Mark and Melissa Hortman are set up inside the sanctuary at the Basilica of St. Mary's during funeral services for Mark and Melissa Hortman in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Alex Kormann / AP

The state has filed a protective order to try and keep sensitive personal information in the case from Boelter after the discovery of blog posts he made while incarcerated.

After the last hearing, WCCO spoke with defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with this case. He explains why these posts are of concern to the state.

"Who knows what he's fighting for, but obviously you can tell by the materials his attorney has submitted that he has something to say," Tamburino said. "Really what they're saying is Mr. Boelter wants to talk about this case from his jail cell and wants to use materials in this case."

Friday's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., and his state trial is set for Nov. 2.

This story will be updated.