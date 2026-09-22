Vance Boelter back in federal court for hearing on restitution

Vance Boelter, the man who killed a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband in what authorities called a politically motivated attack, is back in federal court.

He'll make a court appearance at 3 p.m. for a status hearing about his restitution.

Boelter, 59, was sentenced in July to two life terms and an additional 40 years for the attacks.

In June, he pleaded guilty in federal court to killing Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark and their dog Gilbert. He also admitted to wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in a shooting that also targeted their daughter Hope.

The June 14, 2025 killings sparked a manhunt that lasted 43 hours and ended near Boelter's rural Green Isle, Minnesota, home.

Boelter pleaded not guilty to state charges of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony torture of an animal and impersonating a police officer in Hennepin County.

His trial is scheduled to start Nov. 2.