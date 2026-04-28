Valleyfair's expanded waterpark opens in May

A waterpark expansion is coming to Valleyfair this summer.

The Shakopee, Minnesota, amusement park announced Tuesday that Superior Shores Waterpark will open on May 23. The expansion will double the number of slides and attractions, bringing the park's total water attractions up to 24.

New features include a multi-slide tower and kid-friendly lagoon.

Valleyfair

"This expansion starts an exciting new chapter for Valleyfair," said Stephen Summers, park president of Valleyfair. "The expansion of Superior Shores Waterpark includes thrill slides and areas designed for young swimmers, providing the perfect summer destination for families."

Upgrades to Superior Shores comes as Valleyfair prepares to celebrate 50 years this summer.

The main Valleyfair amusement park opens for the season on May 10.