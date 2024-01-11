Vacant house in Minneapolis damaged in afternoon fire

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged a house in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to reports of a fire in a two-story vacant home on the 800 block of 6th Street Southeast around 2:21 p.m. The house had been under construction, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows of the house's second floor. Firefighters laid lines and searched all of the levels.

raw-thur-mpls-house-fire-broll-scene-schwab-00-02-5705.jpg
WCCO

MFD says it had to fight the fire from the outside for safety, as the fire burned holes through the second level floor and had spread to the attic space.

Fire crews extinguished the bulk of the fire from the exterior before they were able to go back inside and extinguish the remaining flames and hotspots.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

