University of Minnesota officials say suspect in shooting threats has been "contained," all-clear is given

By Kirsten Mitchell, Esme Murphy, Pauleen Le, WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota officials say that the man who earlier threatened to shoot people on the Twin Cities campus has been located and "contained" in Chippewa County.

"Campus may resume normal operations," police reported just after 1 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies earlier announced they had been searching for a 41-year-old man. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says it was tipped off to a social media post on Thursday morning about a threat to its staff and U students. Deputies searched the suspect's home Thursday morning, but his whereabouts remained unknown for hours.

U officials encouraged students and "all others" to stay away from campus until the situation was resolved. Nonessential employees were asked to work from home if they could.

"If you really think about this day and age with gun violence across the country I would say I have a right to be concerned," student Jeremy Plofsky said.

Spring semester doesn't begin until Tuesday, so there were far fewer students on campus than there would be on a normal day.

WCCO has confirmed that the University of Minnesota Fairview Campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. There was a large law enforcement presence on campus all morning, with squads parked outside a number of university buildings.

The campus remained open with normal operations, with extra officers patrolling the area.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here. 

First published on January 11, 2024 / 7:42 AM CST

