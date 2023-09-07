Utility pole catches fire in I-494 construction site in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A utility pole caught fire near an interstate in the south metro Thursday morning.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught the fire and subsequent extinguishment. It happened in a construction area on Interstate 494 eastbound near Bush Lake Road.

MnDOT

MnDOT also noted debris on the roadway near the fire and said there was a slight delay in traffic.