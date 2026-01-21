First two days of U.S. Pond Hockey Championships events canceled due to cold

The opening night party and first day of games for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are being canceled due to dangerous cold in Minneapolis, organizers announced Wednesday.

"We've consulted with medical professionals and local meteorologists, and this decision is being made with player and staff safety as the top priority," U.S. Pond Hockey Championships wrote on social media.

Player check-in and a welcome party were set for Thursday night, while Friday's games were scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Organizers said teams will vote on an updated schedule, which will be revealed once results are tallied.

The coldest air Minneapolis has felt in at least a year is set to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs will be below zero on Friday, with wind chills between 30 and 50 below zero. Temperatures aren't expected to climb above zero until Sunday.

In 2024, the tournament's final weekend was canceled due to warm weather. Last year, conditions were nearly ideal.

The tournament takes place on Lake Nokomis in south Minneapolis. This year's event features more than 200 teams.