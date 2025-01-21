Organizers for U.S. Pond Hockey Championships say ice conditions ideal after event cut short last year

MINNEAPOLIS — After unusually warm winter weather cut the event short last year, organizers for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships say ice conditions are some of the best they've seen in years.

"Just layer up, put some music in, try and have some fun. And just know that you have to get ready for hockey," Jake Brown said.

Brown is getting ready for hockey, in sub-zero temperatures. He's part of T-Rex Rinks, which has been tasked with helping to clear off snow on Lake Nokomis and then build rinks for skaters and walking paths for fans.

"This morning the Bobcat froze up. The Snow Bosses were working awesome in the cold, luckily. But changing them out your hands freeze half the time," Brown said.

He hopes his efforts in the deep freeze are appreciated by the 280 teams showing up this week, to play in the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.

Even though the forecast looks much more favorable compared to a year ago, organizers have made a few changes to make sure things run smoothly.January temperatures in 2024 reached 40 degrees, and the ice got so wet that the tournament was cut short.

"Last year was a different beast. We had a quick freeze and then it warmed up so we lost that second weekend," Jesse Delorit, event organizer, said.

Delorit said that was part of the reason why everything has been combined into one week. The puck drops Wednesday and the finals will be Sunday. Instead of trying to play in slush and slop for the 20th anniversary of the event, teams will be skating on some of the best ice they've seen in year — all thanks to the bitter cold.

"I think playing conditions for the players are going to be great. It might be in the low 10 to 15 degrees in the morning, but in the afternoon — 25 degrees, so you can't ask for better," Delorit said. "It's hockey the way nature intended — we always like to say that — and it's going to be a heck of an event."

They are expecting teams from across the world to take part in the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. About 2,700 athletes are expected to compete.