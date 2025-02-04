Over 2,000 entries submitted to compete in Wisconsin for best U.S. cheese

American's dairy habits are changing, but why? Good Question.

MADISON, Wisconsin — The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association announced on Tuesday that 2,414 entries representing dairy businesses from 31 states have entered the 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.

Manufacturers of cheese, butter, cultured products and dairy ingredients will be competing across 117 classes.

The contest takes place from March 4 to March 6 at Green Bay's Resch Expo.

During the first two days, WCMA says dairy processing experts from across the country will evaluate each product and calculate a precise score based different attributes. They include: flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and more.

The preliminary rounds of judging are open to the public.

The championship round will be March 6, and closed to the public. This is when gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the three highest scoring entries in each of this year's classes.

The championship round will be streamed online.

WCMA has hosted the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest since 1981.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Jan. 2, 2025.