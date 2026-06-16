Watch live: U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota announces charges "for conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers"

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota on Tuesday say they plan to announce charges against multiple people for their alleged efforts "to violently oppose immigration law enforcement."

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said it will announce charges "for conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers and related charges pertaining to the efforts of a group comprised of members from two Minneapolis-based Antifa groups." The office did not say to which groups those charged belong.

The charges will be announced at an 11 a.m. news conference.

How to watch the U.S. Attorney's Office announce charges

What: U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota announces charges "for conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers"

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Minneapolis

Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, or on YouTube.

Antifa, which is short for anti-fascist, is an umbrella term for a decentralized movement of mostly left-wing activists who oppose White supremacy, autocracy and other fascist ideals. President Trump in 2025 signed an executive order labeling the movement a "domestic terrorist organization."

Earlier this year, when the Trump administration targeted Minnesota with what it called the largest federal deployment of law enforcement in United States history, federal agents shot and killed two Twin Cities residents and wounded another. During Operation Metro Surge, clashes between protesters and federal agents were a near-daily sight on the streets of Minneapolis and at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's local headquarters.

Two ICE agents have been charged for their alleged actions during the surge — one for pulling a gun on two people on a Twin Cities highway, and another for shooting a Venezuelan man through a door.