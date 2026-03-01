Watch CBS News
Dozens arrested during protest outside Whipple Federal Building after sheriff's office declares unlawful assembly

Riley Moser
Dozens were arrested Sunday morning during a protest outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says 38 people were cited and released, and one person was jailed for riot. The arrests happened after deputies issued dispersal orders for an unlawful assembly outside the Whipple building.

Individuals were allegedly blocking roadways and access to local businesses, dumping glass into the street, and throwing ice chunks, rocks and water bottles at law enforcement.

"Freedom of speech and peaceful assembly is a right. Endangering the public is not. Unlawful activity, including blocking roads, intentionally creating hazards and assaultive behavior, will not be tolerated," the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office's response.

