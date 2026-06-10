Operation Metro Surge cost Minneapolis $700 million, city leaders say

Operation Metro Surge cost Minneapolis nearly $700 million in lost wages and business closures, according to an updated assessment city leaders released Wednesday.

The report looked at figures from December 2025 through April 2026. Previously, the city had released data showing that the federal immigration enforcement action cost the city $203 million in January alone.

The Whittier and Central neighborhoods were the most impacted, the analysis says, as those areas reported the most Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity during the surge.

Colonial Market's Daniel Hernandez said he was selling just 15% of his stock during the surge at his south Minneapolis location. He had only just opened the grocery store in November 2024, and despite a strong start, revenue only declined as community members faced uncertainty about immigration policies. He said he's forced to shut down his Lake Street location after losing $3 million.

"I might be in the floor right now but I know I'm going to go up again," said Hernandez. "Because our community deserves a place that cares about them, and that place is us, Colonial Market."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey touted the city's small business resiliency fund, which last week sent license fee refunds to 1,200 businesses.

"Minneapolis is resilient, we're compassionate, we're tough and we have consistently shown grit," Frey said, while encouraging residents to patron restaurants and stores.

According to new research from North Star Policy Action, the state's leisure and hospitality industry was the most deeply impacted sector across the state. The sector also represents 8.7% of the state's workforce and is on average one of the lowest-paid industries, with most employees working paycheck-to-paycheck.