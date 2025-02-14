New group aiming to help immigrant families in Minnesota

Several Minnesota organizations are working together to help immigrant families in Minnesota through a new initiative called the Immigrant Defense Network.

Members at a news conference Friday at the State Capitol said their main goal is to educate thousands of Minnesotans about policy efforts aimed at protecting immigrants across the state.

The group says the recent shifts in national policy are creating an environment of fear.

"We will not let fear divide us, instead, we are strengthening our network to safeguard, inform, and uplift one another and the communities we serve and represent," said Ryan Perez, organizing director for Communities Organizing Latine Power and Action, who is a member of the new group.

The conference was followed by a "Love Your Immigrant Neighbor" Day of Action, which involved thousands of Valentine's Day cards being delivered in the Twin Cities, Mankato, Austin, Monticello and Rochester. The cards, according to the group, had words of encouragement and information about immigrant rights.

Advocates with the ACLU of Minnesota, Land Stewardship Project, Minnesota Interfaith Coalition on Immigration and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid are part of the Immigrant Defense Network.