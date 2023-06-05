Watch CBS News
UPDATE: New Info. What follows is a revised version of the original story.

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

UPDATE: The Anoka County Sherriff's Office announced Sunday night that the girl was found safe. 

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police say a girl has been identified and her family located after a bicycle crash.

She is in serious condition at a local hospital, according to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office.

First responders were not able to identify her in the immediate aftermath of the crash. 

The crash is under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

