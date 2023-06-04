Watch CBS News
WATCH: Ramsey County sergeant uses PIT maneuver to stop wrong-way driver

High speed chase caught on dash camera
High speed chase caught on dash camera 00:44

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shared a video that shows a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

They say the driver took off after a sergeant tried to pull him over in the stolen pick-up.

Speeds reached around 90 miles per hour, but once the truck moved into oncoming traffic, they moved to end the chase.

The driver avoids a first attempt at ramming the pick-up, still on the wrong side of the road.

A second attempt sends the truck swerving over the median but then back into oncoming traffic.

After three tries, the sergeant forces the pickup to crash, and the driver takes off running.

They were eventually taken into custody.

