U of M proposes tuition hikes across all campuses, 7% cut to academic programs

The University of Minnesota is proposing tuition hikes of up to 7.5% and cuts to academic programs for the next fiscal year as it navigates what it calls "unprecedented challenges facing higher education."

Under the proposal, undergraduate tuition rates would increase at all of U of M campuses across the state; a 4% hike at the Crookston and Duluth campus and a 5% hike at Morris. The in-state tuition rate would go up 6.5% for students at the Rochester and Twin Cities campuses, while out-of-state tuition would rise by 7.5% in the Twin Cities.

Some university employees will see a 3% increase based on merit, the university said in a release. At the same time, the university says there will be a 7% cut to academic departments.

University leaders say the financial struggles stem from cuts to federal research funding. Funding from the state is also uncertain, the university said, with an anticipated 3.5% decrease when adjusted for inflation.

The U is currently facing two federal lawsuits: one alleging discrimination against white students and another for failing to protect Jewish students. The Trump administration is threatening to cut more than $150 million a year from the university's National Institutes of Health medical research funding if the university does not cooperate.

"The University of Minnesota is not immune to the unprecedented challenges facing higher education. We are making tough, strategic decisions to protect our mission and secure our future," said President Rebecca Cunningham.

The board says it'll accept in-person comments during a public forum scheduled Thursday at 4:15 p.m. They're expected to act on the budget proposal on June 18.