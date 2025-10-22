University of Minnesota hockey player returns to practice after assault

A student at the University of Minnesota who was assaulted near campus last month is back practicing with the hockey team.

Sources previously told WCCO they feared the injuries would end his ability to play.

A police report says two people assaulted him near Fourth Street and 16th Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The U sent a crime alert out warning other students after it happened.

The University of Minnesota Police Department hasn't said if it's connected to any other crimes in the area.

Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko says he can't talk about what happened, but that the player is now back on the ice.

"My goodness can he skate. Like he is electric level of skating. And we hope very soon that he's going to be back," said Motzko. "It's really noticeable and we're excited to get him back."

Police are not releasing the victim's name to protect his privacy. They haven't indicated any arrests.