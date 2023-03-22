Watch CBS News
University of Minnesota graduate assistants submit intent to unionize

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Graduate assistants at the University of Minnesota have filed paperwork with the state regarding their intent to unionize.

U officials announced Tuesday that the State Bureau of Mediation Services notified the university that student workers have filed a petition for an election, and they seek the representation of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE).

The student workers first went public with their push to unionize late last month, citing fair pay and scheduled raises as their major issues.

They will formally vote on whether or not to join UE some time in the next few weeks.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 8:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

