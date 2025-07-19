Watch CBS News
University of Minnesota adds $200 fee at Twin Cities campus to help pay student athletes

The University of Minnesota is adding a $200 annual athletics fee for Twin Cities campus students.

The university's Board of Regents approved the move last month; the $100-per-term fee will go to pay student athletes and help with "general cost increases" within the athletics department.

A federal judge signed off on a landmark NCAA settlement in June that will let each school share up to $20.5 million with athletes over the next year. Schools can also share $2.7 billion over the next decade to thousands of former players.

The Twin Cities campus does not currently have student fees related to athletics. Other campuses have a student fee which funnels some funds to the athletics department of those sites. 

Twin Cities undergraduate students will also have to contend with rising tuition for the upcoming academic year: 6.5% for in-state students and 7.5% for out-of-state students. 

