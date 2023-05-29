United 2 goalkeeper Will Pulisic is much more than the name he shares with famous cousin

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota United's second team hosts a number of talented footballers who are working to earn their biggest break yet.

Among them is a goalkeeper who is much more than the name he shares with his famous cousin.

Let's get this out of the way. Will Pulisic is the cousin to Christian Pulisic, the striker for Chelsea in the English Premier League, and the most recognizable American player today.

Will gets asked about him. A lot.

"All the time. Everyone I met," Will said. "It doesn't really bother me."

But this is Will's story, and it's been a journey.

"Along with the people you meet, you get to see new cities. I never would've expected to live here in Minneapolis," he said.

United 2 plays in MLS Next Pro League, but it's not a step back.

"Pathway for more people, more opportunity. More club, there's more league," he said.

For goalkeepers, it only takes one shot to catch fire.

"That's your opportunity to show what you can do. And even when you're not in the starting 11 or you're not even in the 18, you have to show up and perform at training because there's gonna be international breaks, there's gonna be injuries," he said.

But this chapter of Will's story is being ready for his shot.

"I love it. Just being on the field, like I enjoy training, I enjoy playing. Everybody's gonna be called upon, and that's what it's gonna take to win some trophies," he said.