World's best unicyclists battle for glory in Bemidji

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Hundreds of athletes, 12 days of fun and just one wheel. Unicon 21, the unicycling world convention and championships, is underway at Bemidji's Sanford Center. 

There's more to these competitions than just riding a unicycle. Some cyclists will compete artistically, some will face off in unicycle hockey or basketball games, and some competitions focus on speed. 

inx-unicon-21-071824.jpg
Anzu Hasimoto

And if you aren't competing you can still enjoy the convention full of vendors, lessons and entertainment. 

Unicon 21 began on Sunday and runs through July 26.

The event has been held before in places like South Korea and France.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

