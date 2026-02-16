Understanding contagiousness following recovery from a virus

From the flu to the common cold, viruses keep knocking out Minnesotans this winter.

After you start to feel better, how long are you contagious?

"After the flu, you're generally the most contagious at day two, three or four after your symptoms start, but you're probably contagious for another five to seven days in total. So you're contagious from day one, before you have symptoms, to about day seven, after your symptoms stop." Dr. David Hilden, an internal medicine physician with Hennepin Healthcare, said.

For the flu, you're contagious for three to seven days, according to Hilden. If you get COVID, you could be contagious for five to 10 days, and those with the common cold could be contagious for up to two weeks.

"It does vary by different individuals, however. If you're a sicker person, maybe you have chronic illnesses, maybe you're an older adult. You might shed that virus a little bit longer as your body fights it," Hilden said.

If you get sick may later be free of symptoms, but you aren't free from spreading the virus, at least not immediately.

Are there precautions we should take while contagious?

"Generally, I would probably stay home until I wasn't even a nuisance in the office," Mike Oxley of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, said.

"I think leveraging hybrid work as much as possible and just keeping your distance," Mary Kaeding of Golden Valley, Minnesota, said.

Hilden recommends doing what makes sense.

"Wash your hands a lot. Whatever you do, don't sneeze into your hand. Sneeze into your elbow or a tissue paper. If you're capable of doing it, or if you can, wear a mask if you are not feeling well. That will prevent those droplets and that airborne spread," he said.