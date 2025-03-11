Ukrainian refugees in Minnesota cautiously hopeful ceasefire deal will bring peace

A significant development has emerged from high-stakes talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, where Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal from the U.S.

While this marks a potential turning point in the ongoing conflict, the success of the ceasefire now depends on whether Russia will also agree to the terms.

Ukrainian refugee Mariia Hural, who fled her home in Ukraine in 2022, is among those closely following the developments. Since arriving in Minnesota, she and her family have been adjusting to life in a new country.

"I'm grateful that my child is here, but I believe all Ukrainians deserve safety," Hural said.

While her family now calls Minnesota home, her heart is still with loved ones caught in the crossfire of the conflict.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has turned America's Ukraine policy on its head, suspending the delivery of military aid and calling the country's elected president a dictator. Since then, President Trump has lifted the suspension of aid and will resume sharing intelligence as well.

"We'll take this offer now to the Russians. And we hope that they'll say yes, that they'll say yes to peace," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. "The president's objective here is, number one, above everything else, he wants the war to end, and I think today Ukraine has taken a concrete step in that regard. We hope the Russians will reciprocate."

Despite the potential for peace, Hural remains uncertain whether Russia would honor a ceasefire agreement if they agreed to it.

"It would be amazing. It would be the best day of my life when the war ends," she said, tearfully.

In the meantime, Hural and her family continue to adjust to their new life in Minnesota, trying to focus on the positives while holding onto the hope of a safer, more peaceful future for all Ukrainians.