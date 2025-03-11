Ukraine willing to accept 30-day ceasefire with Russia after talks with U.S. in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — Ukraine said it would accept a 30-day ceasefire with Russia after talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia aimed at ending the fighting on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the U.S. and Ukraine.

The agreement came after more than eight hours of negotiations between Ukrainian officials and a U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

"Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," the U.S. and Ukraine said in a joint statement released by the State Department. "The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace."

The statement said the U.S. "will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.