U.S. Bank Stadium recognized for its commitment to accessibility

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is getting huge praise for how easy their stadium is for everyone to navigate, including people who use wheelchairs.

Paralyzed Veterans of America awarded the stadium with the 2025 Barrier-Free America Award, one of its highest and most prestigious honors. It also marks the first time in its history that an NFL stadium has received the recognition.

AS WCCO has reported, they have an adult changing table for people who don't use toilets. Linda Hood advocated for that change.

"I want this to be contagious," Hood said. "Twins stadium, Xcel, when we go out we want to be able to enjoy ourselves like everybody else."

Aside from the changing tables, the stadium has accessible elevators, ramps and water fountains.

Robert Thomas, president of Paralyzed Veterans of America, said the stadium "sets the standard for how modern entertainment venues can ensure all fans and attendees feel valued and accommodated."