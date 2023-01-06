U.S. Bank Stadium lights up to support Damar Hamlin

U.S. Bank Stadium lights up for Damar Hamlin

U.S. Bank Stadium lights up for Damar Hamlin

U.S. Bank Stadium lights up for Damar Hamlin

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Bank Stadium lit up red and blue on Thursday night to support Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Vikings posted a photo of the lit up stadium on social media.

Love for Damar 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/MqgregF3pU — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 6, 2023

Support has poured in from across the country for Hamlin, who fell shortly after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Doctors said Thursday that he appeared to be "neurologically intact," and had "shown remarkable improvement."

Many Vikings players, including Patrick Jones II who played with Hamlin at the University of Pittsburgh, offered their thoughts and prayers after Hamlin's injury.

The National Football League announced the game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed.