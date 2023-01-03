"Praying for you": Vikings' Patrick Jones II attended Pitt with Damar Hamlin, reacts after Hamlin's collapse
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Patrick Jones II is offering prayers to former teammate Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night's game.
Jones attended the University of Pittsburgh with Hamlin and they were both drafted into the NFL in 2021.
Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The team tweeted an update overnight saying, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."
The game was postponed.
Jones was not the only Vikings player to react and offer kind words following the scary moment.
