Republican Tyler Kistner drops out of 2nd Congressional District race in Minnesota

Republican Tyler Kistner has announced he is dropping out of the 2026 race for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District seat.

Explaining the move in a written statement on Wednesday, the veteran said that he is being activated from the Marine Reserves to deploy to the Middle East.

"Recently, it's become clear that my service to this great country is needed more in other areas," Kistner said. "My work at the Pentagon has demanded more of my time over the last six months than I initially anticipated."

Kistner ran for the seat in 2022 and 2024, losing both times to incumbent Democrat Angie Craig, who is making a run for U.S. Senate in the November midterm elections.

Former Minnesota Sen. Matt Little and current state Sen. Matt Klein, both Democrats, are vying for the seat, along with Republican state Sen. Eric Pratt.

The 2nd Congressional District includes the major south metro suburbs of Lakeville, Eagan and Burnsville, as well as farmland. Craig has represented the district for the past six years. Before her, Republicans held the district for 19 years. And before that, Democrats had it for eight years.