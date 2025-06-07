Two North Minneapolis violence interrupters federally charged in March shooting

Two Minnesota men working for 21 Days of Peace, a nonprofit funded by Minnesota Legislature, have been federally charged in relation to a shooting that occurred in March, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

One of the men is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and the other is charged with disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon and possession of firearm while employed for a prohibited person, officials said Friday.

According to the attorney's office, who cites court documents, on the night of March 10, the two men were finishing their shifts for 21 Days of Peace in North Minneapolis when gunshots were fired at the men from an unknown, unseen shooter. The men returned fire, approximately firing off 43 shots into the dark in a residential area.

Officials say that one of the men claimed he did not see a person fire the gunshots, but fired off a number of rounds in the general direction in which he thought the gunshots originated, then ran to the other side of the block and continued shooting.

Court documents say this man supplied the other man with a gun, which he fired a number of times. The man who was given the gun was prohibited from carrying and possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions, and, according to officials, the other man knew that.

"The people of north Minneapolis deserve peace," said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson on Friday. "[The men] were paid taxpayer money to bring peace to the community. Instead, they brought the very violence they claimed to be interrupting. This is outrageous. These defendants will be held to account."

21 Days of Peace is described by the Department of Justice as "an initiative of Salem Inc., which is a non-profit organization funded by the Minnesota Legislature to engage in 'social equity building and community engagement services.'"