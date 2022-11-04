"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.

After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.

Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus.

"It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just sitting on the bus trying to get somewhere," said LaTrisha Vetaw, the city councilperson for Ward 4.

She says she called the organization she knows can help.

"This incident is exactly what could have been prevented if we had 21 Days of Peace standing at Lowry and Penn," Vetaw said. The wish was granted on Friday.

Members of 21 Days of Peace brought their brand of peacekeeping and resource-sharing to the intersection.

"The distinction of when we go to a particular place there is normally somebody in our group who has a connection with somebody out there on the block and they can make it a little bit easier and the trust factor goes up then," said Rev. Jerry McAfee.

McAfee heads up 21 Days of Peace, a coalition of churches and community members dedicated to setting up camp at hot spots to defuse violence.

He says his group knows people are outside for a reason.

"What we found out is some want a job but can't get a job because they don't have ID," he said. "We need to try and help some of them get ID. Some need treatment, some need housing so when we go there, we are armed with that type of information."

McAfee says he turns to A Mother's Love for support, Turning Point when he needs drug and mental health counseling, Emerge and Summit OIC for job training and placement, all things he says help get people off the street and away from crime.

"We are trying to create the necessary synergy to get the community healed," McAfee said.

Healing starts from knowing someone has your back, and that's what 21 Days of Peace offers.

"What we're trying to do is not be something that is coming to bust something up but how can we help get you to where you need to be by utilizing all of the resources that available to us, "said McAfee.

Vetaw says Minneapolis police and its partners with Operation Endeavor, targeting the most violent criminals, is working.

She believes more partnerships with groups like 21 Days of Peace can only speed up an end to gun violence.