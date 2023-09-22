Two dead after intersection collision in Redwood County

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. -- The driver and passenger of a 2002 Toyota Sienna are dead after colliding with a Toyota Sequoia on Highway 14 on Wednesday night.

This happened at Balsa Avenue at Hwy 14. The driver of the Sienna was traveling south on Balsa Ave while another motorist in the Sequoia was traveling east on Hwy 14. The two cars collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Sienna, a 55-year-old woman, and her 67-year-old passenger, were both from Tracy, Minnesota. According to an incident report by the Minnesota State Patrol, the airbags in the Sienna did not deploy, and only the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The incident report also indicated that there was no alcohol involved.

The driver of the Sequoia, a 48-year-old man from Walnut Grove, Minnesota and his passenger, a 40-year-old woman, also from Walnut Grove, both sustained injuries due to the crash.

The driver is reported as suffering life threatening injuries. The passenger is reported as having non-life threatening injuries.

Both the driver and the passenger were reported as wearing seatbelts and the airbags in the Sequoia did deploy, said the incident report.