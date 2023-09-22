Pedestrian struck, killed by motorist in northern Twin Cities suburb

Pedestrian struck, killed by motorist in Coon Rapids

Pedestrian struck, killed by motorist in Coon Rapids

Pedestrian struck, killed by motorist in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Officials say they are investigating after a motorist fatally struck a pedestrian in Coon Rapids Friday morning.

According to Anoka County Emergency Communications, the incident occurred on 85th Avenue Northwest and the railroad tracks near East River Road.

The victim has not been identified.

Details are limited, but a WCCO crew is on the way. Check back for more information.