Stolen Jeep crashes into Toppers Pizza in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities in St. Paul say a stolen car crashed into a business and hit a squad car while attempting to flee police early Thursday afternoon.

St. Paul Police say officers were notified of a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Oakdale in the area of the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Officers attempted to converge on the vehicle that they found behind Toppers Pizza on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

Ramsey County Sheriff

According to police, the driver attempted to drive away when it struck a corner of the Toppers Pizza building, also hitting a Ramsey County Sheriff's vehicle.

The male driver began to run on foot from the Jeep and a woman passenger was detained.

Officers captured the driver a short distance away and said he appeared to have been suffering the effects of a narcotic overdose. Officers administered Narcan to revive him. Medics transported him to the hospital for an evaluation.