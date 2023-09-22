Watch CBS News
Crime

Stolen Jeep crashes into Toppers Pizza in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 21, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 21, 2023 01:16

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities in St. Paul say a stolen car crashed into a business and hit a squad car while attempting to flee police early Thursday afternoon.

St. Paul Police say officers were notified of a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Oakdale in the area of the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Officers attempted to converge on the vehicle that they found behind Toppers Pizza on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

stp-car-vs-building3-credit-ramsey-county-sheriff.jpg
Ramsey County Sheriff

According to police, the driver attempted to drive away when it struck a corner of the Toppers Pizza building, also hitting a Ramsey County Sheriff's vehicle.

The male driver began to run on foot from the Jeep and a woman passenger was detained. 

Officers captured the driver a short distance away and said he appeared to have been suffering the effects of a narcotic overdose. Officers administered Narcan to revive him. Medics transported him to the hospital for an evaluation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 8:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.