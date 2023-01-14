Two arrested for November Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop burglary

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- Two men have been arrested in connection to the November burglary that devasted Truffle Hill Chocolate Shop in Excelsior.

Police say two men, 19 and 20 years old, admitted to the burglary after being arrested for motor vehicle theft and damage to property in Greenwood.

The two men have since been linked to other crimes in the surrounding area, police say.

The two men are awaiting formal charges for third-degree burglary.

WCCO does not usually name suspects until they have been formally charged.