Truffle Hill Chocolates reopens just in time for holiday rush after entire inventory destroyed

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- Just days after a devastating burglary left this mom-and-pop candy shop in shambles, they've reopened and are ready for your orders.

As our Erin Hassanzadeh shows us, this sweet comeback is all thanks to a heaping serving of community support and a little dash of holiday magic.

Just a few days ago the shelves were empty at Truffle Hill Chocolates, the owner Marshall Morehead and his team started from scratch after that break-in. But now, kind of like a scene out of a movie, the shelves are stocked with goodies just in time for the holiday rush.

CBS

The line was out the door with a lot of community support coming just in time for the holidays.

"It was a really difficult 48 hours coming into the shop, realizing everything had to be thrown away and are we going to be able to be open for Christmas," said Morehead.

After a few very long days and a late-night packaging party, the shop seems to be back on track.

"Today we just wanna do all we can to help support these guys and get them back up on their feet," said Paul Kapsner.

The owner says they're still working with police to figure out what happened but the bottom line is they're looking ahead to a sweet holiday season stuffed with locally made sweets in Excelsior.