Thieves burgle, vandalize chocolate shop near Lake Minnetonka

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- Authorities say burglars broke into a chocolate shop near Lake Minnetonka earlier this week, and the shop's owners say the intruders spoiled the store's inventory.

"It is with a very heavy heart to share with you all that our beloved shop was broken into last night," Truffle Hill Chocolates shared on Facebook. "The people who broke into Truffle Hill emptied three fire extinguishers all over the entire shop, ruining all of our products. They had no regard for the incredible work that our amazing employees put in for our treats. In a matter of minutes, hundreds of hours working to create memories for our customers were flushed down the drain."

Posted by Truffle Hill Chocolates on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department said the burglary occurred in the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. Anyone who witnessed the crime or knows anything about it is asked to call the department.

The shop said it will be closed "until we make a decision on how to move forward."

"We're in the midst of trying to find a way to serve our customers this season," the owners said. "Please stay tuned as we'll provide updates in the coming days."

First published on December 1, 2022 / 1:20 PM

