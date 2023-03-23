Twins have most affordable home opener in MLB, study says

Twins have most affordable home opener in MLB, study says

Twins have most affordable home opener in MLB, study says

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study ranked which teams have the most affordable home opener experiences in Major League Baseball this season. At the top of the list is the Minnesota Twins.

The study by MIBets.com looked at the cost of available ticket prices, nearby parking and beer and hot dog prices when ranking teams.

The cheapest price for all that for the Twins is $37.

READ MORE: Minnesota Twins donate new gear to local high school baseball, softball teams

Compare that to the Texas Rangers as the highest -- you get all that for $163.

The Twins' home opener is in two weeks on April 6 against the Houston Astros.