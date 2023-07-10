Twins select Walker Jenkins fifth overall in MLB draft

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins selected Walker Jenkins with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Jenkins, 18, is committed to play at the University of North Carolina this fall.

He was ranked fourth on MLB's 2023 prospect rankings.

MLB's scouting report said Jenkins was the best high-schooler in the draft.

They say Jenkins, at his 6-foot-3 frame, is built to hit for power.

Walk it like he talks it!



With the 5th pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, we have selected @WalkerJenkins6! pic.twitter.com/hUkcrbG0Co — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 9, 2023

Jenkins hit .480 in the spring, his senior season. He was a career .388 hitter in high school.

Perfect Game, a resource for amateur baseball events, calls Jenkins a "premium athlete with highest level upside."

The Twins next three picks are 34, 49 and 82.