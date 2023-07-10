Watch CBS News
Twins

Twins select Walker Jenkins fifth overall in MLB draft

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Twins honor diversity in baseball history
Minnesota Twins honor diversity in baseball history 04:56

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins selected Walker Jenkins with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Jenkins, 18, is committed to play at the University of North Carolina this fall.

He was ranked fourth on MLB's 2023 prospect rankings.

MLB's scouting report said Jenkins was the best high-schooler in the draft.  

They say Jenkins, at his 6-foot-3 frame, is built to hit for power. 

Jenkins hit .480 in the spring, his senior season. He was a career .388 hitter in high school.

Perfect Game, a resource for amateur baseball events, calls Jenkins a "premium athlete with highest level upside."

The Twins next three picks are 34, 49 and 82.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 7:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.